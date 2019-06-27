204 Individuals, Companies Summoned By DCI Over Kenya Power Fraudulent Billing System

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned 204 individuals and directors of certain companies to record statements concerning fraudulent Kenya Power billing system for post-paid customers.

According to the DCI, the individuals are thought to be involved or having knowledge of a conspiracy in a multi-million scandal where Kenya power officials were involved.

The scandal involved over 5,000 customers, who benefited from the fraudulent deal.

“The DCI is currently investigating allegations of fraud involving millions of shillings in Kenya Power in regards to billing system (postpaid); the funds were lost as a result of conspiracy between some Kenya Power staff, brokers and some Kenya Power customers where over 5,000 customers benefited,” read the notice from DCI in part.

The individuals have been ordered to report to the DCI headquarters on diverse dates in the month of July.

Here’s the list as posted by the DCI on their Twitter account:-

