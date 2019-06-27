in BUSINESS, NEWS

204 Individuals, Companies Summoned By DCI Over Kenya Power Fraudulent Billing System

169 Views

kenya power
[Courtesy]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned 204 individuals and directors of certain companies to record statements concerning fraudulent Kenya Power billing system for post-paid customers.

According to the DCI, the individuals are thought to be involved or having knowledge of a conspiracy in a multi-million scandal where Kenya power officials were involved.

The scandal involved over 5,000 customers, who benefited from the fraudulent deal.

“The DCI is currently investigating allegations of fraud involving millions of shillings in Kenya Power in regards to billing system (postpaid); the funds were lost as a result of conspiracy between some Kenya Power staff, brokers and some Kenya Power customers where over 5,000 customers benefited,” read the notice from DCI in part.

Read: Kenya Power Apologises Over Controversial Whistle-blower Tender Advert

The individuals have been ordered to report to the DCI headquarters on diverse dates in the month of July.

Here’s the list as posted by the DCI on their Twitter account:-

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Eric Omondi’s AFCON Teaser With Diamond’s Girlfriend Tanasha Lights Up Internet – Video
paul kobia

Controversial Businessman Paul Kobia Released On Ksh100,000 Cash Bail