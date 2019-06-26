Irate Tanzanian MP Wants Kenyans Beaten, Deported Over Jaguar’s “Xenophobic” Remarks

A Tanzanian member of parliament was irate over the alleged xenophobic remarks made by Starehe MP Charles Njagua Kanyi alias Jaguar.

Addressing the house, the legislator proposed a way in which the Tanzanians can deal with Jaguar’s remarks.

“There was one Member of Parliament who issued those threats, yet we are spending the time of the entire legislators in this nation to deal with that (making reference to Jaguar) one MP.

I am sure one of us can give a sound response to the dangerous statements by the Kenyan leader, and I will take the honor of proposing the way forward,” he said.

One of the solutions he offered was rounding up Kenyans in Tanzania and beat them up.

“Mr. Speaker, let us not dare to waste any more issue on this matter. We are not cowards, this is a very simple issue. I will personally order that we gather up all the Kenyans here in our nation, give them a sound beating and deport them immediately,” he continued.

His remarks were received with a lot of skepticism while other lawmakers applauded the idea.

Speaker Job Ndugai asked the pissed off MP to take his seat saying, “Honorable member, kindly sit down, we have heard your thoughts.”

Jaguar has since been arrested outside Parliament buildings over the remarks.

“We are not talking about six Chinese nationals. We are talking of hundreds of foreigners who work here (Kenya). I give the government 24 hours to evict these foreigners lest I, being a representative of this area, go into their shops, beat them and send them all the way to the airport,” the MP told his constituents on Monday.

The Tanzanian government also summoned Kenyan High Commissioner to Dar es Salaam Dan Kazungu to explain the threats on Wednesday.

