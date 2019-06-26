Diplomatic Wrangles In The Offing As Tanzania Summons Kenyan Ambassador Over Jaguar’s Xenophobic Remarks

Tanzania has summoned Kenyan High Commissioner to Dar es Salaam Dan Kazungu over Starehe MP Charles Njagua’s xenophobic remarks.

In a video circulating online, Njagua alias Jaguar is seen criticizing Tanzanians, Ugandans and Chinese for ‘taking over’ Nairobi markets.

“We are not talking about six Chinese nationals. We are talking of hundreds of foreigners who work here (Kenya). I give the government 24 hours to evict these foreigners lest I, being a representative of this area, go into their shops, beat them and send them all the way to the airport,” he said.

Tanzania’s Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the government took the remarks seriously and has summoned Kenya’s envoy to explain.

“We summoned the Kenyan High Commissioner to Tanzania. We also spoke to our High Commissioner in Kenya. The Kenyan diplomat said it was a personal utterance that had nothing to do with the official position of the Kenyan government. He promised that his country would summon the lawmaker to explain what he actually meant by the statement,” said Mr Majaliwa.

This followed a push by Tanzanian legislators who wanted to be assured of the safety of Tanzanians working in Kenya.

Tanzania’s Speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai asked the government (of Tanzania) to issue a statement concerning the remarks.

Through a statement, Kenyan government distanced itself from the remarks.

“Kenyans are [a] peace loving people who have over the years coexisted with others of different nationalities. This is a value that we cherish as a nation and wish to uphold,” said the statement.

Taking to Twitter, Jaguar however defended his utterances saying that they were in line with deportation orders issued by Interior CS against six Chinese nationals who were doing business at Gikomba.

“My sentiments echoed yesterday with a directive to C.S Matiang’i was meant for the Chinese who have invaded our markets making businesses almost unbearable bearing for our citizens.I am not against any regional unions that are meant to promote both local and regional trade,” tweeted Jaguar.

My sentiments echoed yesterday with a directive to C.S Matiang’i was meant for the Chinese who have invaded our markets making businesses almost unbearable bearing for our citizens.I am not against any regional unions that are meant to promote both local and regional trade. — Hon. Jaguar (@RealJaguarKenya) June 25, 2019

