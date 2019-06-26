Starehe MP Charles Jaguar Arrested Outside Parliament Buildings

Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua alias Jaguar has been arrested.

The legislator was arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) outside Parliament buildings and whisked away.

According to reports the detectives are headed to DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road where the legislator is expected record statements in regard to xenophobic remarks he made on Tuesday.

The legislator was captured in a video telling foreigners trading in the local Gikomba market to vacate their business premises or be evicted forcefully.

“If they will not have gone back to their countries, as your MP, we will get into their shops and remove them and beat them then drag them to the airport,” he said.

The government has since distanced itself from the remarks, terming them inciteful and unfortunate.

“We wish to state that this is not the position of the Government of the Republic of Kenya, and we denounce the comments carried in the video in the strongest terms possible,” read the statement from Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna.

“Such comments are unfortunate and have no place in today’s globalized environment. Kenyans are peace loving people who have over the years coexisted with others of different nationalities.”

Following the Tuesday remarks, Tanzania summoned Kenyan High Commissioner to Dar es Salaam Dan Kazungu.

Tanzania’s Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the government took the remarks seriously and has summoned Kenya’s envoy to explain.

“We summoned the Kenyan High Commissioner to Tanzania. We also spoke to our High Commissioner in Kenya. The Kenyan diplomat said it was a personal utterance that had nothing to do with the official position of the Kenyan government. He promised that his country would summon the lawmaker to explain what he actually meant by the statement,” said Mr Majaliwa.

This followed a push by Tanzanian legislators who wanted to be assured of the safety of Tanzanians working in Kenya.

