Detectives Raid Controversial Businessman Paul Kobia’s Riverside Offices

Controversial businessman Paul Kobia’s Riverside offices were on Wednesday morning raided by detectives.

While reasons for the raid remain scanty, it is said that detectives tore down the gate as workers refused to willingly let them in.

According to Nairobi News, the detectives were seeking documents following a complaint by a foreigner who had been duped in a fake gold deal.

Read:

We also understand that at least eight of Kobia’s employees are being held by the police.

The sleuths at the scene of incident have apparently denied reporters access into the premises.

Those privy to the details indicate that there was a police presence at Kobia’s home on Tuesday night at his home before the 10 am raid.

The controversial businessman earlier on in the year claimed to be fourth in command right after President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

It is also around the same time that he threatened to discipline those insulting the head of state.

In April, Kobia sued Barclays and Central Bank of Kenya for threatening to close his bank accounts if he failed to disclose his source of huge chunks of money.

“My constitutional rights to privacy and property will and is likely to be infringed unless the prayers sought is granted. I and many other customers are likely to suffer great loss if bank accounts are closed and they are restricted from accessing the funds,” Kobia said in an affidavit.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu