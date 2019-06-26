Monica Kimani’s Case: Defence Claim A Man May Have Been Living In Her House

Defence lawyers in Monica Kimani murder on Wednesday told the court that there was a male adult living with the slain businesswoman Monica Kimani.

The lawyers, in defence of prime suspect Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, argued this in the ongoing murder trial of Irungu and her former fiancee Jackie Maribe.

According to Professor Hassan Nandwa, there were men’s clothes and accessories found at Monica’s house in Lamuria Gardens.

He noted that there was a pair of male shoes and male trousers as well as there was a shaving razor blade in the victim’s bathroom.

Read: Murder Suspect Jowie’s Lawyers Say Monica Could Have Died Of Starvation

Lawyer Nandwa based his arguments on photos that were taken at the crime scene, insisting on the possibility that a man was staying with the deceased in her house before her gruesome death.

Additionally, crime scene expert Jennifer Sirwa clarified to the court that the ammunition recovered was not in Jackie’s house by in her neighbour, Brian Kasaine’s house.

Detectives also informed the court that some evidence including a bottle of soda, a glass and a smokie were not collected from the scene of Monica’s murder.

Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie’s lawyers on Tuesday suggested Kimani could have died due to starvation.

Read also: Jowie ‘Slaying’ In Bow Tied-Suit, Gold Watch As He Appeared In Court For Murder Trial (Photos)

Irungu’s lawyer Hassan Nandwa told the court that since a postmortem carried out on the deceased didn’t record whether she had food in her stomach, there is a possibility that she could have died of starvation.

On the deep cut on Monica’s neck, the lawyer said there is a possibility she was ‘cut’ after she died.

“Did you open her oesophagus to ascertain the food Monica took that day? Did you open her stomach? Could we suggest that the cause of her death was because there was no food in the stomach?” the lawyer questioned the pathologist.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu