Lodging Fees Set To Increase As Sonko Introduces Hotel Room Tax Starting July

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s government has introduced a new charge for every bed in hotels operating in the city.

According to the Finance and Economic Planning executive Charles Kerich, the new fee will be known as a city bed occupancy levy.

While reading the 2019/2020 financial year budget on Tuesday, Mr Kerich noted that the charge will start next month.

He stated: “To improve service delivery, I shall be proposing to amend the relevant laws to introduce a city bed occupancy levy. We have our proposal but we will have to meet with the MCAs to agree on a charge.”

The new fee will see the county carry out a census to determine the number of beds in hotels across the county.

Kerich also noted that the government is set to increase daily parking fees.

He said daily parking fees will be increased from the current Ksh200, a figure that he blamed for the drastic reduction in the county’s revenue collections.

The county also plans to levy charges on online businesses operating in the county. Mr Kerich said the executive will be initiating amendments to its revenue laws to rope in online trading into the county’s revenue basket.

The county government will also introduce specific charges for waste generated by private businesses, schools and households.

