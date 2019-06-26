KNUT Woman Representative Jacinta Ndegwa Resigns Citing Frustrations From Sossion 

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) woman representative Jacinta Ndegwa has resigned.

Ms Ndegwa has cited frustration with the union’s boss Wilson Sossion as her reason for leaving.

She has exited KNUT after co-founding a women teacher’s lobby group named KEWOTA which has since been opposed by Sossion.

Last week Sossion called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to probe the membership of the Kenya Women Teachers Association (Kewota). The Nominated MP also warned KNUT’s members against joining the lobby. Sossion asked the DCI and the EACC to probe the officials at the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) for allegedly colluding with Kewota to recruit teachers without their knowledge.

In a letter seen by Kahawa Tungu, Sossion had noted: “It has come to our notice that the TSC has illegally executed check-off deductions of Sh200 per female teacher from 58,000 teachers who did not at all authorize their deductions.” According to him, the commission had auto-loaded programs to automatically deduct the money, without the approval of the teachers and in collusion with Kewota officials. Read also: KNUT Opposes Transfer Of 3000 Teachers By TSC, Issues Strike Notice His sentiments were reiterated by Kuppet’s acting Secretary-General Moses Nturima who alleged that members were recruited and deductions made with the blessing of the TSC, which he claimed had vested interests.

“The deductions are illegal and constitute economic crimes against affected teachers on the part of the employer,” Mr Nturima mentioned.

