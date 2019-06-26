Kakamega Twins Rejected In New School As Father Accuses Them Of Manipulation

The famous Kakamega twins who got the nation’s spotlight on themselves are yet again making news as they have been rejected in their new school.

This was after the girls, who were set to sit for their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams this year, opted to go back to form three because the turn of events may have negatively affected their performance.

The three girls,Melon Lutenyo, her twin Sharon Mathias and their ‘sister’ Melvis Imbaya, who were in different schools, were on Monday rejected by the principal of their would-be new school.

According to the father of Melvis Imbaya, Wilson Luttah, the girls’ plan to join Kongoni Girls’ Secondary School flopped after the Principal turned them away.

The principal did so on grounds that the trio, who had been accompanied by their mothers Angeline Omino and Rosemary Onyango, would distract the rest of the students.

Additionally, the father expressed his displeasure in the way the three behaved claiming that they are manipulating them (the parents.)

He mentioned to People Daily: “This is a circus. They want to herd us like sheep. We were supposed to take them back to their respective schools on Monday but they came up with that weird demand that they want to be in one school so I urged them to proceed.”

Wilson further lamented that the girls are holding the parents to ransom.

This comes after Mevis’s father, Luttah, earlier spoke to journalists confirming that the families had met and agreed to let the girls live together to avoid confusing them – which was what they wanted from the onset.

Previously, Angeline Omina, the biological mother of Mevis, who was brought up with one of the twins, forcefully took her daughter in what was described as a dramatic scene.

