Governor Joyce Laboso To Be Discharged From London Hospital To Seek Further Treatment In India

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso is set to travel to India for further treatment.

The county chief has been at Royal Marden NHS Foundation Trust hospital in London for the last 27 days where her condition has apparently improved.

According to the Chief of staff Jayne Sigilai, Laboso was supposed to be discharged from the London hospital yester night to allow her seek further medical attention in India.

While addressing a section of members of the County Assembly, Ms Sigilai noted that the governor is doing well but needed to see other medics.

“The Governor is doing well, but she is expected to be referred to a hospital in India to be attended by another set of doctors” she said.

Details of what ails the governor have remained scanty a month after she announced her leave of absence.

She has been accompanied by her husband Edwin Abonyo, son Brian, niece Minah and an aide only identified as Joyce.

Her seeking medical attention in a foreign land was met with a lot of criticism who wondered why she did not entrust local doctors with her health.

“Raila Odinga visits Bomet governor Joyce Laboso who is famous for building brick bridge at a cost of Ksh6 million in London hospital because they have made Kenyan health facilities pathetic. In coming referendum, all pubic officer must be treated in local hospitals,” Dennis Maina wrote on Twitter.

Another tweep said, “Raila has visited Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso at a hospital in London where she’s undergoing treatment. The elites won’t prioritize local healthcare in their agenda coz when they’re sick they fly out. It should be a law that ALL civil servants Don’t fly out for treatment.”

“I wish Governor Joyce Laboso quick recovery as she gets treatment at a LONDON hospital. On that note, she couldn’t find a hospital worth her status in BOMET. So she’s in London on tax payers money. This tells so much about our leadership,” Karani Mutonga said.

