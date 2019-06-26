Eric Omondi Denies Woman In Leaked Video Is Hamisa Mobetto

Comedian Eric Omondi might not be over his ex-girlfriend Chantal Grazioli alias Miss Chanty but he is mingling already.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, the funny man is seen in bed with a woman in a white robe who netizens say is Hamisa Mobetto.

Mobetto is Diamond Platnumz’s baby mama.

In the video, Eric is asleep as the woman shoots the six seconds video.

The comedian has however refuted the claims that the beauty lying next to him is indeed the Tanzanian singer and model.

Speaking to Edaily, Eric noted that the video did not mean anything.

“I’m surprised that people think the lady is Hamisa. Though I cannot reveal her name, I wish to clarify that the lady is not Hamisa Mobetto,” he said.

“As you can see in the video, I was asleep, so I couldn’t precisely know that she was taking a video. But, to be honest, it’s just a simple video that doesn’t prove anything.”

