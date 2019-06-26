DP Ruto Declines To Be Grilled By Junior DCI Staffer Over Assassination Plot

Deputy President William Ruto has reportedly declined to be grilled by an officer from the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) over an alleged plot by a section of Mount Kenya leaders to eliminate him.

According to reports, Head of Economic Crime Unit Michael Sang has been camping at the DP’s office since Monday but has not been able to see Dr Ruto.

Sources privy to the matter told The Standard that the DP has insisted that only DCI boss George Kinoti can take his statement.

“Sang was kept waiting for the better part of Monday afternoon in vain. We are still waiting for the way forward, ” the source said.

Following the developments, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai also reached out to Ruto explaining why his written statement was crucial but the DP maintained that only Kinoti can question him.

Pundits say the reason why the DP has insisted to meet Kinoti, whose work he has taken issue with in the past, is to dress him down especially on the Arror and Kimwarer scandal.

The DP and his allies told off Kinoti over the saga, with some branding him President Uhuru Kenyatta’s errand boy, who was only appointed to the position to frustrate leaders from the Kalenjin community, especially after the March 9, 2018, handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition chief Raila Odinga.

Kinoti had on Monday summoned four cabinet secretaries from the Mount Kenya region after he received a call from the DP that his life was in danger.

The DP is also said to have shared his fears with President Kenyatta. Alarmed, the President convened a meeting at State House and ordered the DCI boss to investigate the matter in the shortest time possible.

In a letter that has been circulating on social media alleged to have been written by one of President Kenyatta’s cabinet secretaries, four CSs, some Principal Secretaries and Mount Kenya regional Parastatal had plotted to tame Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid during a secret meeting held at La Mada hotel on May 14. Reports reaching this desk is that the letter might be fake.

CSs, Joseph Mucheru (ICT), Sicily Kariuki (Health), and Peter Munya (Trade) honoured the summons and confirmed secret meeting reports but denied there was a plot to eliminate the DP.

Transport CS James Macharia was also summoned but was not among the trio, who held a press briefing outside DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road, Nairobi.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, CS Munya said the assassination claims were baseless.

The CS stated that despite honouring the summons, they were unable to record statements at the DCI since there was no written complaint besides the said phone call.

“These are very serious allegations especially coming from the person of the stature of the deputy president occupying an extremely powerful and important office in this land,” said CS Munya.

“I think it is irresponsible, unfair and intended to portray us in a very bad light so that we look like criminals who meet to plot criminal activities against him. It is also intended to injure our reputation as law-abiding citizens.”

Kieleweke faction allied to President Kenyatta has since rubbished Ruto’s claims saying that the DP is in a plot to incite the nation against Mt Kenya region.

Following the developments, analysts have come out to warn President Kenyatta over looming cabinet divisions that might affect the operation of his government.

