Diamond Platnumz Hints At Throwing Grand Wedding Ceremony On July 7 (Video)

Diamond Platnumz has dated a few women in his time but he could be ready to settle down with his latest flame, NRG Radio host, Tanasha Donna.

The two have been together for a couple of months now but have been intending to get married for a while now.

Their wedding was slated for February 14 but was called off indefinitely, well, because their star friends could not make the date and Tanasha’s family was still out of the country.

But the wedding might take place sooner than we thought.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday during the launch of Wasafi Festival, the Kanyaga hitmaker hinted at exchanging nuptials with the Radio queen on July 7.

“There will be only ten tables for reservation. Five will go for Sh200,000 each and the remaining five will go for Sh80,000 each. Guys should reserve those tables because July 7 will be a day to remember,” he said.

Though he remained cagey about what the special occasion would be, netizens are torn between a wedding and a baby shower for an expectant Tanasha.

Diamond did also note that he did not unfollow his children; Nillan and Tiffah, with Zari Hassan on Instagram as has been widely reported.

According to him, the Ugandan socialite blocked him from his children’s accounts hence the notion that he unfollowed them.

“Unajua kule Mama yao kaniblock , sasa uniangalia kwa mtandanao utaona kuwa siwafollow. Lakini I follow my kids. You know when you separate as partners but you have kids together, the person living with them might use them against you.

But ni hasira tu najua after sometime zitaisha na mambo yatakuwa sawa. I have followed my kids but their mother blocked me, but I know zile hasira zitaisha tu na mambo yatakaa sawaa. Licha ya hayo nahakikisha kuwa wanapata mahitaji yote yanayohitajika,” he stated.

