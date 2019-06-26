Detectives Bust Fuel Siphoning Syndicate In Machakos, Two Arrested

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are holding two suspects who were busted siphoning fuel from a drilled Petroleum Pipeline at Kathangaita area in Machakos County.

According to reports by the DCI, the two had drilled underground pipeline to conceal their activities.

“The drilled underground pipeline was concealed in a 50×50 plot completely fenced with iron sheets,” DCI wrote on Twitter.

During the operation, a Mitsubishi Canter was confiscated.

“Upon search, a Mitsubishi canter with a ‘Clean water Tank’ which was being loaded with fuel was confiscated, ” DCI added.

Police have launched a manhunt of other suspects who escaped arrest through an underground tunnel.

Meanwhile, police are holding 16 suspects who were arrested in connection to fuel adulteration in Industrial area, Nairobi.

The suspects were nabbed on Friday following a raid by officers from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

EPRA Director-General Pavel Oimeke said the authority has been working closely with detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to crack a whip on the illegal activity.

“This illegal activity has been going on for a while now and we have been carrying out surveillance with DCI and on Friday we arrested the individuals who are part of the syndicate,” said Mr Oimeke.

