Chaos At Governor Laboso’s Prayer Meeting As Rowdy Youth Storm Event

A prayer meeting organized for ailing Bomet County Governor Joyce Laboso turned chaotic on Wednesday after rowdy youth stormed the event premises.

Local authorities had to deploy anti-riot police officers to contain the situation.

The youth reportedly took issue with a speech by Bishop Augustine Rugut, who was part of the clergy leading the prayers.

The bishop had rebuked “brokers and political cartels out to sabotage Governor Laboso’s administration in her absence.”

The statement didn’t augur well with the youth who assaulted him.

He was reportedly rescued by County Assembly Leader of Majority Josephat Kirui and a group of ward representatives who were present.

After the incident, the irate youth descended on each other causing dramatic scenes at the event before the police managed to disperse them.

Governor Laboso has been away at the Royal Marden NHS Foundation Trust hospital in London where she has been receiving treatment for the past one month.

Early Wednesday, her communication team announced that she will be moving to India to seek further medical attention.

According to the Chief of staff Jayne Sigilai, Laboso was supposed to be discharged from the London hospital yesternight to allow her seek further medical attention in India.

While addressing a section of members of the County Assembly, Ms Sigilai noted that the governor is doing well but needed to see other medics.

“The Governor is doing well, but she is expected to be referred to a hospital in India to be attended by another set of doctors” she said.

Details of what ails the governor have remained scanty a month after she announced her leave of absence.

Her seeking medical attention in a foreign land was met with a lot of criticism who wondered why she did not entrust local doctors with her health.

