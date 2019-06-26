Cartels Take Over Kisumu County As ‘Weak’ Anyang Nyong’o Watches Helplessly

Kisumu County Governor Peter Anyang Nyong’o is a man under siege as his leadership faces turbulence, with residents decrying poor management of one of Kenya’s cities.

According to reports, the governor’s inclusive government has become a shadow of its former self, as pundits blame Nyong’o of allowing his wife to run the county affairs.

Nyong’o wife, Dorothy Nyong’o, who is one of the governor’s advisers, is said to be running the county with the help of close allies, who have paralyzed the normal operation of the county.

For some time now, the county has failed to meet its revenue targets. A recent audit revealed that while the county government can make up to Ksh4.5 billion yearly in revenue, it only manages Ksh900 million.

Read: Governor Anyang Nyong’o Holds Fundraising For Mother’s Burial, Raises Ksh3 Million In Two Hours

Mrs Nyong’o, whose name once featured in the Geolife Neo Dynamite marketing chain that once conned Kenyans their hard earned cash, has apparently taken the position of County Deputy Governor Mathews Owili’s position.

She is said to have well knit her own team of associates, mostly business people, who influence key process among other things awarding of tenders, the appointment of key personnel in the county board, the assembly and the city at large.

Besides rubbing shoulders with the high and the mighty in the business sector, Mrs Nyong’o’s close associate is a Mrs Attyang, who is designated to be appointed to the county’s cabinet as Health Minister.

Also Read: High Court Fines Anyang’ Nyong’o, Sister Ksh400,000 Each For Contempt

Sources privy to the arrangements claim her appointment could be targeted at influencing key decision making processes at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Referral Hospital.

The facility has been linked to shameful dealings in the diversion of its medical supplies to the highly competitive pharmaceuticals market believed to be linked to the governor, his wife and associates.

Further, pundits believe her appointment is an opportunity for her to raise funds to contents for the Woman Representative position she is said to be eyeing. The position is currently held by Rosa Buyu.

Also Read: Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o’s Mother Dies In Nairobi

Her track record, when she served in the Inter-Governmental technical Committee, remains questionable, according to critics.

The third person in the web that is at the verge of bringing the county’s revenue collection to its knees, is Nerry Achra, county’s Finance Minister.

Sources in the county told a local media outlet that Achra is more loyal to Nyong’o wife than his boss.

Also Read: Sycophantic Move: Anyang’ Nyong’o Buys Newspaper Space To Massage Raila’s Ego

He is accused of colluding with Mrs Nyong’o to overturn the governor’s policy directives to suit his “master’s” interests.

This has portrayed the governor in a bad light – weak and inefficient to be the county boss.

With the rise of Mrs Nyong’o’s group, the Governor’s former team – which was said to be behind Nyongo’s election – has been reduced to mere spectators.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu