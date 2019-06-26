New Details Emerge On 118 Controversial PhD Degrees From JKUAT

It has emerged that the controversial 118 PhD degrees from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) issued last week could have been fraudulent.

Analysis shows that three lecturers supervised 16, 14 and 10 candidates respectively, against Commission for University Education (CUE) rule of three candidates per supervisor.

The most affected are students from the School of Entrepreneurship, Procurement and Management.

“We are on the ground to look at these doctorates and we will take necessary action if we find that the law was not followed,” said CUE chairman Prof Chacha Nyaigoti Chacha.

The commission which is investigating the degrees is expected to hand in a report of their investigation to Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha in two weeks.

This followed a public outcry on why the university produced many PhDs in business related studies in its 33rd graduation ceremony yet it specialises in sciences.

However, the institution rubbished the claims, saying that all due procedures were followed in awarding the degrees.

“All degrees of the university are meritoriously earned and no student is allowed to graduate without going through the due process regarding coursework, seminars, original research, external examination and publications,” said Prof Robert Kinyua, the acting deputy vice-chancellor (academic affairs).

CUE is also investigating where the candidate published their works, with some being termed as fraudulent that candidates pay as much as Ksh10,000 to get published.

CUE will be looking at the defence procedures and supervision of the programmes.

