Safaricom Sued Over Alleged Exposure Of Gambling Data For 11.5 Million Subscribers

Safaricom has been sued by one of its subscribers for allegedly breaching data privacy for its subscribers by exposing their sports betting history and biodata.

According to the lawsuit filed in the High Court, over 11.5 million subscribers were affected, according to data shared to the petitioner, Benedict Kabugi.

“The data, which the petitioner herein viewed personally, was specific to gamblers who had used their Safaricom mobile numbers to gamble on various betting platforms registered in Kenya,” says Benedict in his petition.

Among the data ‘leaked’ by the telco include full names, mobile phone numbers, gender, age, identity numbers, passport numbers as well as the total amounts gambled.

Also, the telco is accused of leaking the make and type of devices used by the subscribers as well as their location.

According to reports by the Standard, Benedict says he informed the telco and the police about the data breach but was instead arrested and detained.

Currently, Kenya does not have a specific data protection law neither a specific data protection authority.

Mid this month, two Safaricom employees were charged in court for trying to obtain Ksh300 million from the company by stealing priviledged subscriber information from the company’s database and sharing it with an unauthorised person.

Kenya has only article 31 of the constitution protecting their privacy, including data privacy, with the Data Protection Bill tabled in parliament in 2015 hitting a snag.

