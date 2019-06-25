President Kenyatta’s Crisis Meeting, Tough Order To DCI Over Plot To Eliminate DP Ruto

Details continue to emerge on the alleged plot by Mount Kenya leaders to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto, with President Uhuru Kenyatta reported having been aware of DP Ruto’s distress calls days before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) summoned the leaders behind the secret meetings.

The CSs, some Principal Secretaries and Mount Kenya regional Parastatal heads are accused of holding the meetings at La Mada hotel on May 14.

According to reports, DP Ruto had reached out to the President over an alleged plot to assassinate and stop him from contesting in the 2022 Presidential race.

Alarmed, President Uhuru Kenyatta convened a meeting at State House and ordered the DCI boss George Kinoti to investigate the matter in the shortest time possible.

On Monday, Kinoti confirmed to a local media that the DP had called him over fears of his life being in danger.

Besides the orders, the President is said to have increased the DP’s security team.

Following the Presidents tough directives, the DCI summoned four Mount Kenya Cabinet Secretaries to record statements over the matter.

CSs, Joseph Mucheru (ICT), Sicily Kariuki (Health), and Peter Munya (Trade) honoured the summons and confirmed secret meeting reports but denied there was a plot to eliminate the DP.

Transport CS James Macharia was also summoned but was not among the trio, who held a press briefing outside DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road, Nairobi.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, CS Munya said the assassination claims were baseless.

The CS stated that despite honouring the summons, they were unable to record statements at the DCI since there was no written complaint besides the said phone call.

“These are very serious allegations especially coming from the person of the stature of the deputy president occupying an extremely powerful and important office in this land,” said CS Munya.

“I think it is irresponsible, unfair and intended to portray us in a very bad light so that we look like criminals who meet to plot criminal activities against him. It is also intended to injure our reputation as law-abiding citizens.”

Following the developments, analysts have come out to warn President Kenyatta over looming cabinet divisions that might affect the operation of his government.

A section of MPs allied to President Kenyatta have also come out to rubbish the claims by Ruto, saying that the DP is in a plot to incite the nation against Mt Kenya region.

“If surely he believes that something was being planned, why can’t he just do the statement and then we follow up from there? We’re not here to defend evil; if there is evil let it be known to be evil, but let’s not peddle lies in the name of politics,” said Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba.

According to Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, the allegations are meant to intimidate the CSs and prevent them from carrying out their duties appropriately.

“We see this as a badly disguised attempt to incite the rest of the country against our region, against our leaders, and against the President,” said the vocal legislator.

The revelations come at a time the Jubilee party is said to be on its death bed over deep divisions in the DP allied Tanga Tanga team and Kieleweke factions.

