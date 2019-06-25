Neymar Reportedly Agrees To Kshs52 Million A Week Deal Back To Barcelona

Neymar has verbally agreed a five-year deal worth Kshs52 million a week to rejoin Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

Last week Neymar was linked with a shock return to Barcelona, with reports saying that talks between the Catalan giants and PSG had already begun.

And according to Spanish outlet SPORT, Neymar already has a verbal agreement in place with Barca for a five-year deal and accepted the offer from Josep Maria Bartomeu ‘without hesitation’.

That suggests that the Brazilian didn’t negotiate any of the details put forward by the La Liga champions and SPORT say that’s because the player understands how much effort the club are going through to sign him.

The report also says that Neymar will hugely reduce his wages from £33million a year to £21million a year, a similar wage he was on when he left for Paris just two years ago.

The 27-year-old has decided that his priority is based on his sporting aspirations rather than financial ones so the wage cut isn’t an issue for him.

PSG and Barcelona are yet to agree on a fee, though.

Clearly the former Santos forward has decided that moving to PSG has been a mistake, probably owing to their failure in the Champions League, and believes his best chance of success is back at the club where he won the treble in the 2014/15 season.

The report claims that Real Madrid were also considering a bid for the forward, and would have offered more money, but Neymar wants to return to where he was previously happy.

The player will also need to withdraw his lawsuit against the club, which is to do with the non payment of a ‘loyalty bonus’ before he left the club.

There is still much to be done between the two clubs to get the move completed. The report last week was that the Catalan side had offered £90million plus three players.

Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Ivan Rakitic were named as the players going in the other direction but Philippe Coutinho could also be used in any deal.

