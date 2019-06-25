Tanzanian Songstress Nandy Surprises Photographer With Brand New Car For Birthday (Video)

It is giving season in Tanzania.

Nandy on Monday surprised her official videographer, Alley with a brand new car.

According to the Ninogeshe singer, she has been working with him way before the fame and money came knocking.

“I’ve worked with Alley for the last three years. In the last three years, there are a lot of things that Alley has done for me. He has been trustworthy and has been there since the beginning of my career. He would photograph me for free at the beginning and now I pay him. He is very respectful and listens to me,” she said as she presented him with a black Crown Athlete.

Alley noted that his boss had sometime in the past asked him about the car he would one day like to own. Obviously, he said, he thought it was just but a joke.

“Kuna Siku Boss Wangu Aliniuliza Unataka Gari Nikamwambia Lolote Lilipo Ndani Ya Uwezo Mungu Si Athumani Baaaaaaah……Kama Alikuwa Kwenye Mawazo Yang Chuma Crown athlete. Msinishangae Tatizo Ushamba Jamani,” he wrote on social media.

Thanking the hitmaker who is rumoured to be dating Kenya’s own Willy Paul, Alley said, “Shukrani Zangu Za Kwanza Kwa Familia Yangu Ya The African Princess Na My Boss @officialnandy Then Tuanze Na Mbwembwe Kidogo Photographer Wa Kwanza Wa Msanii Tanzania Nxima Kumiliki Crown Athlete. Sasa Wanga Pigeni Juju.”

The Tetema producer S2Kizzy was also presented with a brand new Mark X by Wasafi’s Ray Vanny.

The hit has over 21 million views on YouTube alone.

