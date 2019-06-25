Nairobi County Set To Hike Parking Fees From July 1 In New Budget

Car owners in Nairobi will be forced to dig deeper into their pockets to pay parking fees as from July 1, according to new budget deliberations.

Currently, motorists pay Ksh200 per day in parking fees, reduced from Ksh300 last year, which the county government says has increased congestion in the CBD.

Presenting the budget deliberations to Members of County Assembly (MCAs) today, Finance CEC Charles Kerich said the increment would act as a partial solution to the problem.

Read: Nairobi County MCAs Summoned Over Role In Governor Sonko’s Alleged “Militia” Group

“The reduction in parking fees from Ksh300 to Ksh200 for on street parking was the cornerstone of the amendments last year and the same has drastically reduced revenue collections from daily parking and increased congestion within the CBD,” Kerich said.

“To solve these twin problems and to test the elasticity of demand for county parking services, I have proposed a review of parking fees with effect from July 1st. The exact details and amounts will be contained in the Finance Bill that will be tabled before this House.”

In major expenditures, the county will spend Ksh371 million for disaster mitigation and prevention, while Governor Mike Sonko’s city beautification programme will consume Ksh134 million in the 2019/20 fiscal year.

Read: Two Directors Resign From Troubled Nairobi Hospital Board

The county will also use Ksh32 million to purchase enforcement vehicles and Ksh35 million to buy demolition equipment.

The highest allocation (21 percent) has gone to the health sector at Ksh7.4 billion, which includes renovation of maternity wing and equipping at Mbagathi Hospital at a cost of Ksh150 million and completion of new 66 capacity bed at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital at a cost of Ksh100 million.

Urban Planning has been allocated Ksh688 million while education docket got Ksh2.1 billion, with Ksh400 million being for bursaries.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu