Murder Suspect Jowie’s Lawyers Say Monica Could Have Died Of Starvation

Defence lawyers in Monica Kimani murder on Tuesday told the court that the slain businesswoman could have died of starvation.

The lawyers, in defence of prime suspect Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, said this during the trial of Irungu and her former fiancee Jackie Maribe.

The two, who appeared before High Court Justice James Wakiaga, took fresh pleas where they denied killing Ms Kimani in her apartment at Lamuria Gardens on September 19, 2018.

Irungu’s lawyer Hassan Nandwa told the court that since a postmortem carried out on the deceased didn’t record whether she had food in her stomach, there is a possibility that she could have died of starvation.

On the deep cut on Monica’s neck, the lawyer said there is a possibility she was ‘cut’ after she died.

“Did you open her oesophagus to ascertain the food Monica took that day? Did you open her stomach? Could we suggest that the cause of her death was because there was no food in the stomach?” the lawyer questioned the pathologist.

Responding to Nandwa’s assertions, Dr Peter Ndegwa, the pathologist who conducted Monica’s postmortem dismissed the allegations saying it was not possible for a dead person to bleed.

“There was bleeding, dead body does not bleed. She had a visibly slit throat and blood oozing from her nose,” he said.

Referring to the postmortem report conducted on September 24, 2018, at Chiromo mortuary, Dr Ndegwa said Monica died as a result of an incisive wound caused by a sharp object.

He, further, revealed that the deceased had bruises on both of her hands.

“The body belonged to a 28year old, in a wet, bloodstained maroon and white bed cover. She was dressed in a blue and green free flowing dress,” he said.

Ms Maribe was presented by her lawyer Katwa Kigen during the session.

According to the prosecution, they have lined-up 33 witnesses who are set to testify against irungu and Ms Maribe in the murder case.

It is recorded that the protected witnesses are the ones who will testify first then followed by many others in the case which has since become of national interest.