Moses Kuria Claims He Planned “La Mada” Meeting Where Ruto’s Alleged Assassination Plot Took Place

The claims of an alleged assassination plot on the Deputy President William Ruto have not only shocked Kenyans but also left many wondering who wants the second most powerful man in the land dead.

With new details being revealed in relation to the claims, Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Kuria has divulged his involvement in the alleged meetings.

Speaking on NTV’s AM Live Show on Tuesday morning, the outspoken legislator noted that he is the one who initiated the alleged meetings claimed to be planning the assassination of Ruto.

He asserted that the meetings were intended to have the leaders discuss the development of the Mount Kenya Region.

Kuria noted: “This whole meeting of La Mada including the choice of the hotel, I’m the one who initiated it because I am the coordinator of development in our region.

“Let us believe the investigative agencies are going to tell us the truth. Once they give us the truth it’ll be a turning point for this country,” he added.

Weighing on the contentious allegations, political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi warned that the country is hurtling down a dangerous path.

He tweeted: “Country is going down a reckless path. Pray it does not acquire a life of its own. Ruto.”

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi reiterated his sentiments, calling on President Uhuru Kenyatta to disband his Cabinet in the wake of the claims.

DP Ruto is said to have informed the DCI of the alleged assassination plot after seeing the contents of an anonymous letter spread on social media last week.

“I saw this letter a week ago. I never wanted to share because I thought this letter may be fake because I believe all CSs have a rect line to Uhuru Kenyatta and no one can write such letters. The plot to kill William Ruto seemed farfetched to me,” Abraham Mutai, who is a blogger, mentioned.

