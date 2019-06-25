AFCON 2019- Money Problems Hit Nigeria Camp As Players Threaten To Strike Over Bonuses

No Nigerian player showed up for a per-match conference on Tuesday ahead of their next 2019 Africa Cup of Nations fixture against Guinea tomorrow in Alexandria on Wednesday.

The players have further threatened to boycott today’s training if their winning bonuses for their opening match against Burundi of Kshs1 million each will not be paid in time.

According to the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) boss Amaju Pinnick, they have the Naira value of the bonuses to pay, which the players have refused to accept, because the official conversion rate to the USD is lower than the open market rate, which means the players will lose money.

The NFF second in command Shehu Dikko assured that all winning bonuses have been availed right to the final.

“We only have the Burundi win bonus outstanding. Thankfully, part of the funds approved by President Mohamed Buhari arrived today and is in the process of being converted to USD.

“The money we are receiving will be available to take care of all the remaining games we will play at the Africa Cup of Nations,” Dikko assured.

The Super Eagles labored to beat debutantes Burundi Swallows in the group opener.

