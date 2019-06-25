Eric Omondi Jokes About Being Responsible For Jacque Maribe’s Pregnancy (Video)

Citizen TV’s Jacque Maribe has in the past dated funny man Eric Omondi and a couple of other men. But it is with Eric that she is said to have sired a child with, Zuri.

The comedian just broke up with his Italian girlfriend, Chantal Grazioli alias Miss Chanty but apparently still has a lot of love for her.

Well, on Monday night, Eric and Maribe who is facing murder charges alongside then fiance Jowie Irungu, made pregnancy jokes.

In the video that has since been pulled down, the comedian “Niko hapa na watch ball yangu. Harambee stars wametuangusha. So wacha niwatch ball yangu, kila mtu a-watch ball yake.”

This he says as Maribe giggles.

This is following Dennis Itumbi’s poster of a heavily pregnant Maribe. In the poster shared on Instagram, Itumbi, one of her longtime friends, invited people to her “babe shower” at Cahoots Pub.

Fans are however reading into Eric’s video with some suggesting that he could have left Chantal to take care of a pregnant Maribe.

Maribe’s trial kicks off today (Tuesday) with DCI indicating that they have “overwhelming evidence” against her and Jowie.

