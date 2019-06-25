How Magistrate In Robert Alai’s Case Ruled Out The Need For Evidence

Sinkiyian Tobiko, the magistrate in Robert Alai’s case dismissed the need for evidence while sending the blogger to detention, over alleged connections to terrorists.

The magistrate who is sister to Cabinet Secretary for Environment Keriako Tobiko said that there was no need for evidence linking Alai to the terrorists, hence sending him straight to detention.

According to the prosecutor who handled the case, Ms Angela, Robert Alai had some contacts with the terrorists in Somalia, but she never produced evidence to prove her case.

Alai was arrested on Tuesday last week, a day after he allegedly posted a picture of police officers who were killed after their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

He was accused of being a sympathizer of Somalia-based Al-Shabaab terror group.

The police told the court that the photos posted on Twitter by the blogger were taken by Al-Shabaab at the scene of the attack and sent to Alai.

However, Kahawa Tungu got hold of the alleged photo, and part of it had an onlooking Kenyan police officer, raising the question on how the militants could take the photo in the presence of Kenyan police.

Did they lie under oath? If yes, what was the drive behind it?

Robert, whose case is being handled by the Anti-terror Police Unit (ATPU), was detained for 14 working days to ‘pave way for investigation’.

To back up their allegations, the ATPU through an officer identified as Chuma took his mug-shot photo and shared it with the media. This was against a court order issued on December 10, 2018.

“While picking Alai at Central Police Station, officer Mwiti made Alai squat, sit, lie down and stand so that he could take photos which he later shared with his media contacts,” a source privy to the issue told this desk.

As if to mock him, the ATPU told Alai at one instance that his photo was trending online as a terrorist.

He was detained at the Central Police Station where his family said he was held under inhuman conditions, as compared to other detainees.

According to family members that spoke to this desk, Alai spends his days and nights in a secluded cell without basic facilities for basic survival, exposing him to health risks.

This desk also learns that Robert has been blocked from reading any book or newspaper, that could keep him busy in the cells.

This desk learns that there were alleged orders from the ATPU director John Gachomo to mistreat, manhandle, abuse and deny the renowned blogger his basic rights. Sources also informed Kahawa Tungu that the orders trickled down from Interior CS Fred Matiang’i who Robert had criticized in several issues including the Ruaraka land saga and the Dubai gold scandal.

It still raises concerns on how Robert’s case fell in the hands of Sinkiyian Tobiko, CS Tobiko’s sister. CS Tobiko was once the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and could exercise influence over his sister easily.

Critics say that CS Matiang’i could be using Gachomo to silence his critics, instead of fighting terror, which has escalated in the recent days.

The arrest and detention of Robert Alai raised many questions within and without the security apparatus, with the main being the armoured vehicles ‘purchased’ in 2016.

30 state-of-the art Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) and 25 Mine Resistance Carriers were purchased in 2016, to help fight terror in the country. They were to be used in terror-prone areas like Wajir and Lamu, but none is used even as more officers fall by the enemy’s bullet in the areas.

In the last two years alone, at least four Improvised Explosive Devices-related attacks have been reported leaving more than 25 officers dead.

