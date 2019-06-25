Jowie ‘Slaying’ In Bow Tied-Suit, Gold Watch As He Appeared In Court For Murder Trial (Photos)

Joseph Irungu popularly known as Jowie appeared in Court on Tuesday as the murder trial for the slain businesswoman Monica Kimani commenced.

Jowie, who was charged alongside his former fiancee Jacque Maribe showed up in court sharply dressed in a well-fitting black suit which he adorned with a bow-tie.

According to images shared from the trial, Jowie’s hand could not be ignored as his expensive gold-watch glistened on his wrist.

Read: Police’s “Overwhelming Evidence” Against Jacque, Jowie As Murder Trial Starts On Tuesday

Jowie looked dapper despite having been denied bail twice before the commencement of the ongoing trial.

According to the prosecution, they have lined-up 33 witnesses who are set to testify against Jowie and Ms Maribe in the murder case.

It is recorded that the protected witnesses are the ones who will testify first then followed by many others in the case which has since become of national interest.

George Kimani, Monica Kimani’s brother, will also testify as well as his friend Jennings Orlando.

Read also: Court Denies Jowie Bail Again Ahead Of Monica Kimani’s Murder Trial

Monica was killed in her apartment in Milimani on the night of September 19, 2018 upon her arrival from Juba, where she operated her family’ businesses.

Her body was discovered in a bathtub at her apartment in Lamuria Gardens in Kilimani, with her throat slit.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu