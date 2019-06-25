Gor Mahia Rob Sony Sugar Of Coach Patrick Odhiambo

Gor Mahia Football Club has roped in highly rated tactician Patrick Odhiambo as the club’s assistant coach. Odhiambo is the immediate former Sony Sugar head coach and joins the club’s esteemed technical unit on a two-year contract.

The position fell vacant earlier this month when erstwhile holder Zedekiah Otieno resigned to pursue other interests. Odhiambo will work hand in hand with head Coach Hassan Oktay to steer the club towards its set objectives.

Club chairman Ambrose Rachier welcomed the addition of Odhiambo into K’Ogalo family and wished him well in his new role.

“We are very happy that he agreed to join us at Gor Mahia and hope to reach greater heights together. He is a qualified and capable coach and we were impressed by the work he as done elsewhere so among he many coaches who were interested in the job we settled on him,” said Rachier

Before joining Sony Sugar, Odhiambo was head coach at Chemelil Sugar and Agro Chemicals. He has also served as assistant coach at Western Stima and Muhoroni Youth fc.

He gets right into the job to prepare the team for upcoming season with CECAFA Club Championships next on the team’s agenda.

