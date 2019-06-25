State House Intruder Brian Bera Goes Missing While Receiving Treatment At Kenyatta Hospital

A Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) student who earlier on in the month tried to sneak his way into State House is missing.

Brian Bera is said to have gone missing while at Kenyatta National Hospital receiving treatment for his gunshot wounds.

Appearing before Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, a KNH attendant indicated that the patient disappeared together with the police officers guarding him.

As a result, Andayi on Tuesday ordered Kilimani police boss Michael Muchiri to produce in court a report on Brian’s whereabouts.

Last week however, activist Boniface Mwangi reported that the Mechanical Engineering student had been locked up instead of seeking medical help.

“I visited @RobertAlai this morning. He says he was held at ATPU together with a student who was arrested trying to get into StateHouse. The student was arrested, beaten and handed over to Anti-Terrorism Police. Police have put a lid on that story to avoid more copycat attempts,” said Mwangi.

Brian’s father, David Bera in an interview with Citizen TV said that his son was mentally ill and was in need of treatment.

“I do not know the kind of generation we are in…I have never bothered about social media. I only use my phone to call and receive calls…It could be a weakness from my side….What Brian did was not good and he was not doing it out of his sound mind.”

Brian had posted alarming messages on Facebook before scaling a State House wall armed with a knife.

