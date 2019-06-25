in ENTERTAINMENT

Betty Kyallo Throws Daughter Ivanna A “Princessy” Birthday Party (Photos)

Betty Kyallo with daughter, Ivanna. [Courtesy]

K24 TV’s Betty Kyallo on Saturday threw her daughter, Ivanna a birthday party “fit for a princess.”

Ivanna was on Saturday turning 5. The party as seen on Instagram was based on the Disney flick “Frozen”.

“Happy Birthday to my Angel Ivanna… 😘😘😘😘That was a great party celebrating your life and 5 years. I love you too much,” Betty wrote.

Ivanna’s father, NTV’s Dennis Okari was missing in action.

He has in the past denied being a deadbeat father saying that the claims are outrageous and come as a surprise to those who know him.

“The question about me being a deadbeat is what has been said or what has been written, but a lot of it is not true. One day you will come to know about these things,” he asserted.

“I have friends who know me very well and they get concerned when they read these things.”

