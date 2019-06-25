DCI Seek Intervention Of Interpol As Australian National Facing Assault Charges Flees 

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has sought the intervention of Interpol to nab an Australian National who fled the country on Saturday.

According to the detectives, the 49-year old, Hinteregger Jurgen, had been accused of racial and physical abuse on employees at the Thiba Dam in Kirinyaga.

He has been grilled by the detectives on Saturday at the Kirinyaga Police Station after workers recorded statements against him before he fled.

The detectives noted on Monday that the Austrian had flown out of the country and they are now working with Interpol to get hold of him.

The company Jurgen worked, Stragbag International, also confirmed that the said individual fled the country.

Jurgen had been arrested and grilled on Saturday after he was accused by six people of causing them physical abuse at the Thiba Dam construction site.

The labourers, through their union representative David Ndanya, claimed that Jurgen often referred to them as “bushmen and idiots” and went as far as physically abusing some of them.

The workers, who recorded statements at Kiayaga Police Station, said that Jurgen always got away with the abuse by threatening to sack anyone who dared to speak out or report the matter to the police.

It is recorded that in 2017 Malawi Immigration Department deported Jurgen for racially abusing a Malawian worker.

It is after that deportation from Malawi that Jurgen landed in Kenya.

