AFCON 2019 – Defending Champions Cameroon, Ghana Set For Battle In Ismailia

Two matches will be on the cards today as the Africa Cup of Nations enter match day five in Ismailia, Egypt.

Defending champions Cameroon will kick-start their title defense against Guinea Bissau in the first match of the day at Ismailia Stadium starting 8.00pm Kenyan time.

The second match will see five-time champions Ghana take on Benin at 11.pm at the same venue.

Read:

Cameroon will be without their AFCON 2017 hero Vincent Aboubakar who did not make the cut and Joel Tagueu who was diagnosed with a heart defect on Monday.

The Indomitable Lions under the tutelage of former AC Millan midfielder Clarence Seedorf will have to put aside their in-house problems and deliver for their fans. The team had refused to travel to Egypt over bonuses raw till they struck a deal with the sports ministry.

Ghana’s will be hoping to begin their quest to end a 39-year-wait for the AFCON glory begins with a win against Benin.

Read Also:

The Black Stars’ was equally in turmoil over captaincy with Asamoah Gyan retiring in a huff after learning that he would not be wearing the armband and than Andrew Ayew would be given the honors. It took a presidential request for him to return to the team and after being named General captain.

Today’s Fixtures

Cameroon vs Guinea Bissau – 8.00pm

Ghana vs Benin – 11.00pm

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu