16 Arrested For Adulterating Fuel In Nairobi’s Industrial Area

16 people are in police custody after they were arrested in connection to fuel adulteration in Industrial area, Nairobi.

The suspects were nabbed on Friday following a raid by officers from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

EPRA Director-General Pavel Oimeke said the authority has been working closely with detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to crack a whip on the illegal activity.

Read: 7 Arrested For Selling Adulterated Fuel In Nairobi, Over 5000 Litres Seized

“This illegal activity has been going on for a while now and we have been carrying out surveillance with DCI and on Friday we arrested the individuals who are part of the syndicate,” said Mr Oimeke.

The officer stated that his officers are also hunting for the landlord of the property where the said suspects operated.

He will be facing charges related to allowing illegal activity to be carried out in his property.

Also Read: Detectives Seize Several Litres Of Illegal Petroleum In Ruai

“We want landowners to also keep an eye on what is going on in the plots they lease out to people,” he said.

The suspects are set to be arraigned on Tuesday.

The arrests come two months after seven suspects were arrested in the area.

Also Read: Is KPC Colluding With Oil Marketers To Sell Adulterated Fuel And Declare Losses?

During the operation, officers seized 5,250 litres of diesel and 900 litres of kerosene.

According to Aimeke over the recent past, the authority has been able to close down over 100 such illegal businesses and recovered over 8000 litres of adulterated fuel.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu