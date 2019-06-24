Tanzanian Actress Wema Sepetu Released On Bail After 7 Days Of Detention

Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu has been released on bail.

The former beauty queen was last week detained for seven days after she went against the bond terms in a case she is accused of leaking her sex tape online.

Kisutu Resident Magistrate Maira Kasonde argued that for failing to appear before the court, Wema, had gone against the bond terms prompting the court to issue a warrant of arrest against her.

In her defense, however, Wema’s lawyer Ruben Simwanza argued that his client arrived for the hearing but was forced to leave the court premises after she suddenly developed stomach complications.

Following her arrest, the man in the raunchy video, Patrick alias PCK sympathized with Wema.

“Pole sana but nimapito, hili litapita be strong. Nmeumia sana na kilichotokea but naamini jela sio mwisho wa life yatapita na utakuwa tu strong,” PCK said.

Kasonde, before releasing the actress warned her of dire consequences should she skip court in the future.

The case will be heard on July 4, 2019.

