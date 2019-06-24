in ENTERTAINMENT

Weezdom In Tears As He Denies Publicizing Mr Seed’s Sex Scandal (Video)

Mr Seed and Weezdom. [Courtesy]

Last week a woman accused gospel artist Mr Seed of taking advantage of her while his fiancee and mother of his child, Nimo Gachuiri was away.

Apart from the accusations, there was an audio recording doing rounds on the internet, between the accuser and Mr Seed’s friend Ndume which was apparently released by fellow singer, Weezdom.

Weezdom has however denied the claims which led to Seed and Nimo deactivating their social media platforms.

Speaking to Mambo Mseto, the Wabebe singer noted that he tried helping the situation by reaching out to Seed.

In fact he added, Seed needs to own up to his mistakes and stop dragging his name through the mud. This was after the couple accused Weezdom of being used by competitors to tarnish Seed’s name.

“Mimi inanihusu aje mtu kulala na msichana alafu apatikane? Hii Gospel mahali imefika saa hizi, inahitajika mtu ukipatikana kwa shida tuache kublame shetani, tuache kublame marafiki, tuache ku blame mtu yeyote,” Weezdom said as he broke into tears.

