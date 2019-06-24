Uriri High School Students Torch Dormitory After Being Denied Chance To Watch AFCON

Migori County’s Uriri High School students on Sunday night set ablaze one of the school dormitories after they were denied a chance to watch AFCON match between Kenya and Algeria, police say.

According to reports, the students were agitated after the administration failed to give in to their demands.

The incident happened shortly before 11.pm when the match between Algeria and Kenya’s Harambee Stars kicked off.

Algeria beat Kenya 2-0 in their Group “C” match at 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

The School Principal has since confirmed that the fire was contained with the help of the neighbouring community and the students themselves.

No casualties were reported in the inferno that razed property of unknown value.

“We have launched an investigation into the incident. We will record statements from teachers and students to ascertain what transpired, ” a senior police officer in Migori told the press.

The incident was not the first to be reported from the institution.

Three weeks ago, another dormitory in the school was razed after students were reportedly barred from interacting with visiting girls’ school.

The girls were part of a group of girl guides and scouts who were camping at the school’s playground.

At least five students were injured during the incident.

