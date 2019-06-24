Tanasha Donna’s Growing Baby Bump Captured On Video

NRG Radio host Tanasha Donna Oketch is definitely pregnant.

In a series of videos that have been shared widely on the interwebs, the Radio crooner will be welcoming her first born child and Diamond Platnumz’s fourth very soon.

In one of the videos as shared by Tanzanian gossip blogs, Tanasha is in a mustard jumpsuit in which her protruding tummy can be seen.

Though the up and coming artiste has refused to comment on the issue, she has in the past hinted at the possibility of becoming a mother.

In April she told her online in-laws that she was “expecting the biggest blessing soon.”

“Then the best part is I’m expecting the biggest blessing soon. God is good,” she said.

She would later suggest that her body was changing but did not tell why.

“Double chin. This is what happens when your body starts changing and the weight is coming through.”

