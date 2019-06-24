Harambee Stars Coach Sebastien Migné Blames Inexperience For Algeria Loss

The Harambee Stars manager Sebastien Migné lack of experience for the loss to Algeria last night.

Kenya went down 2-0 to the Fennecs of Algeria in their opening Group C match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at 30 June Stadium, Cairo, Egypt.

Two first half goals including a penalty from Baghdad Bounedjah and a tap in from Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez sealed the win the Algerians, who were visibly superior.

Read:

Speaking after the game Migné said Stars, who were making a return to the tournament after 15 years lacked experience in the match.

“We missed experience in this kind of tournament. I can accept to lose but not in the way we did in the first half. We had too much pressure today because of Algeria’s quality. If you’re afraid, it’s impossible to exist at AFCON,” the Frenchman said.

Kenya will next face neighbors Tanzania on Thursday in a match they must win to keep qualification hopes alive.

Tanzania equally had a foul start in their opener, losing 2-0 to Senegal.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu