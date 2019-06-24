Rongo MP Paul Abuor Involved In An Accident

Rongo Member of Parliament (MP) Paul Abuor was on Sunday night involved in a road accident.

The legislator is noted to have been traveling in his car together with four other people including his bodyguard and a driver.

His car is reported to have rolled several times at Segona area on the Kiambu-Nairobi highway.

The legislator was on his way to Nairobi from Rongo where he had been presiding over sever functions during the weekend.

The MP and all the occupants luckily escaped unhurt as they were declared to be out of danger by Nairobi Hospital.

Speaking to Citizen Digital, the MP stated: “Nobody was injured in the crash, I, therefore, want to tell all Rongo residents as well as friends and family that I am fine and there is no cause for alarm.”

However, the vehicle was severely damaged and has since been written off.

