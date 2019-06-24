AFCON 2019 – Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez Guides Algeria Past Kenya

Kenya fell 2-0 to Algeria in their opening Group C match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, played on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Air Defense Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.

Making their first appearance in 15 years at the continental showpiece, the Harambee Stars failed to settle and were duly punished in the 34th minute when Baghdad Bounedjah converted from the spot after Dennis Odhiambo was adjudged to have caused an infringement in the box.

As the match seemed to be heading to the breather with Algeria in a 1-0 lead, captain Riyad Mahrez doubled the North Africans side’s advantage with a tap in from a low cut back for a 2-0 halftime score.

Stars came back more rejuvenated but could not find a way past the Algerian side, the match ending 2-0 in Les Verts’ favor.

Kenya will look to bounce back when they face Tanzania in their second match set to be played on June 27, 2019, at the same venue.

Starting XI

18. Patrick Matasi, 20. Philemon Otieno, 3. Abud Omar, 2. Joseph Okumu, 5. Musa Mohamed, 21. Dennis Odhiambo (17. Ismael Gonzalez), 12. Victor Wanyama, 11. Francis Kahata (13. Eric Ouma), 7. Ayub Timbe, 10. Eric Johanna (8. Johanna Omollo), 14. Michael Olunga

Substitutes

1. Faruk Shikalo, 23. John Oyemba, 15. David Owino, 6. Bernard Ochieng, 19. Ovella Ochieng, 16. Paul Were, 9. John Avire, 22. Masud Juma

