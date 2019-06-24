Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip Makes Full Recovery Following Brutal Attack

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip, who had been hospitalized following an attack at a nightclub, has announced his comeback after a prolonged period of recovery.

Sharing on his social media posts, Loitiptip noted that he is back on his feet and ready to deliver services to his constituents.

He told his followers that he had fully recovered from the attack which left them bearing cuts.

The Senator commented: “Am Back to my Feet Again… it’s Another Monday and Another Day that one should be Grateful To… To All my Enemies I Love you All, to my Friends and Family thanks for Standing with me.”

Three weeks ago, the legislator was brutally attacked in a nightclub while in the company of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter, Saumu Sonko.

According to his initial statement, the Senator alleged that he was heading out of the club after watching a football game while Saumu went on to visit the washroom.

It was allegedly then that the assailants pounced on him and hit him severally, leaving him hospitalized.

According to the police, a security guard, David Kombo, was arraigned in court in relation to the assault.

He, however, denied the charges and was freed on a cash bail of Ksh30,000.

