I’m Not An Idler, I’ve Left Debating For Parliament Busybodies – Osca Sudi

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Kipchumba Sudi has come out to defend himself over reports that he hasn’t contributed anything in the National Assembly for the period September 2017 and December 2018 despite being known for his outspoken character.

In a report, released on Sunday by Mzalendo Trust, the legislator was listed among 10 male MPs who have never uttered a word on the House floor.

Mzalendo is a parliamentary monitoring organisation that has been releasing a scorecard highlighting the performance of MPs since 2014.

In his defence hours after the report went viral, Sudi said the revelation doesn’t necessarily mean he is an idler.

Read: Oscar Sudi Listed Among Top Silent MPs In 12th Parliament – Hansard Report

He stated that he’s busy serving the people who elected him, unlike some legislators who keep themselves busy in parliament and do very little in their constituencies.

“Tuko wabunge miannne bungeni. Kuwa mbunge unaeza fanya kazi tofauti tofauti, kuna mwenye anaezafanya kazi kule nje, kwa committee, lakini mimi iyo bunge nafanya mambo mengi sana. kwa sababu kuna mambo mengi yakitaka kupitiswha ile ya muhimu tunapatikana hapo, we are not idlers.

“Kuna watu wa kingereza mingi tumeachia iyo kazi ya bunge. Wale marafiki zetu kutoka upande wa Nyanza kutoka ile makona zingine. Kuna wale wanazungukia hapo bungeni. Lakini tuko na kazi nyingi ya kufanya, iyo bunge haiwezi leta chakula Kapseret.Tumekua na wabunge wengi sana wenye walikua wanaongea bunge iyo kutoka asubuhi hadi jioni, wanakula lunch bunge, wanakunywa chai bunge , wanakunywa pombe ya bunge lakini mwisho wanaenda nyumbani wote kwa sababauu ya upumbavu ya kuzunguka kwa iyo bunge, ” Sudi said.

Also Read: Oscar Sudi Lashes Out At Gladys Wanga, Reveals ‘Her Boyfriend’s’ Involvement In Gold Scam

Loosely translated as: “We are over 400 of us in Parliament. I play many roles in the National Assembly, I participate in important issues only because Parliament can’t feed the people of Kapseret. There are those MPs who hang around parliament from morning to evening but do very little for their people. Some have been replaced in the past because of failing their constituents.”

Sudi, who is allied to Deputy President Willam Ruto’s Tanga Tanga team and a fierce critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kieleweke faction, was listed alongside Justus Kizito (ODM, Shinyalu), James Wamacukuru (Jubilee, Kabete), Alfred Sambu (ANC, Webuye East), Joshua Adama (ODM, Nyakach), Samuel Arama (Jubilee, Nakuru West), Alex Kosgey (Jubilee, Emgwen) and Charles Kamuren (Jubilee, Baringo South).

Additionally, five Woman Representatives were also listed on the most ‘silent’ MPs.

Also Read: Oscar Sudi Threatens To Expose CS Matiang’i, PS Kibicho For Plotting Against DP Ruto

They are Anab Mohamed (Garissa), Lilian Tomitom (West Pokot), Irene Kasalu (Kitui), Jane Wanjuki (Embu) and Jane Chebaibai (Elgeyo Marakwet).

Ironically, most of the silent MPs during Parliamentary sessions, are the most vocal politicians outside Parliament, Caroline Gaita, Executive Director of Mzalendo Trust, said.

Also Read: ODM’s Mbadi Rubbishes Orengo Claim Of Uhuru-Raila 2022 Alliance

Their counterparts in the Senate were also put on the spot.

Some of the Senators who rarely contribute in Senate sittings are Lamu’s Anwar Loitiptip, Philip Mpaayei (Kajiado), Prengei Victor (nominated), Falhada Dekow (nominated), Christine Gona (nominated), Millicent Omanga (nominated), Mercy Chebeni (nominated), Abdullahi Ibrahim (Wajir), Issa Juma Boy (Kwale) and Gideon Moi (Baringo).

In the report, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja is rated as the top contributor followed by Moses Wetang’ula (Bungoma), Ledama Olekina (Narok), Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Ephraim Maina (Nyeri), Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay), Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo), Cleophas Malala (Kakamega) and Kitui’s Enoch Wambua.

Also Read: Oscar Sudi Threatens To Expose CS Matiang’i, PS Kibicho For Plotting Against DP Ruto

The best performing nominated senators are Abshiro Halake (Kanu), Mary Seneta (Jubilee), Getrude Musuruve (ODM), Farhiya Ali (Jubilee), Agnes Zani (ODM), Isaac Mwaura (Jubilee), Naomi Waqo (Jubilee), Naomi Shiyonga (ODM), Alice Chepkorir (Jubilee) and ANC’s Petronila Were.

Top contributors in the Senate include Mutula Kilonzo Junior, Ms Kwamboka and Mr Kang’ata.

On the other hand, in the national assembly, some of the most vocal House leaders include Ms Mbarire, Mr Mbadi and Junet Mohamed.

Also Read: MP Oscar Sudi Breaks Silence Over Alleged Relationship With Slain Medic Ivy Wangechi

The report further added that: “An analysis of the data according to Counties shows that representatives from Embu, Lamu, Nyamira, Isiolo and Bomet cumulatively spoke the least while Trans-Nzoia was the top county, with MPs from across the 4 constituencies actively engaging in parliament.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu