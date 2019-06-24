Four CSs Confirm Secret Meeting, Deny Plot To Assassinate DP Ruto

Four Cabinet Secretaries from the Mount Kenya region on Monday honoured summons by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over plot to block Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

The CSs, James Macharia (Transport), Joseph Mucheru (ICT), Sicily Kariuki (Health), and Peter Munya (Trade) confirmed secret meeting reports but denied there was a plot to eliminate the DP.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, CS Munya said the assassination claims were baseless.

Read: Four CSs Record Statements Over ‘Secret’ Plot To Stop DP Ruto’s 2022 Bid

Munya said the summons followed complains by DP Ruto.

“They (DCI) have confirmed to us that DP Ruto made a call and complained that some CSs together with other senior government officers have been meeting at La Mada; He gave us specific dates of 14th May 2019,” Munya said.

The CS stated that despite honouring the summons, they were unable to record statements at the DCI since there was no written complaint besides the said phone call.

He stated that there was nothing wrong with the meeting as the leaders have the “freedom of association”, adding that the DP ought to have recorded statements with the DCI if he felt his life was in danger.

Also Read: DP Ruto’s Weston Hotel Risks Being Demolished As KCAA Goes To Court

“The DP has not recorded any statement. Standard procedure is that if someone makes an allegation of that nature then that person is required by law to record a statement,” he said.

Munya noted that their meetings arose from complaints by Mt Kenya MPs that the Jubilee government led by President Uhuru Kenyatta had neglected the region.

Earlier reports indicated that the four, working alongside certain Principal Secretaries, are operating under instructions from certain operatives in Harambee House and others who ran President Uhuru Kenyatta’s past campaigns.

Also Read: Jubilee SG Raphael Tuju Under Siege As Tangatanga MPs Demand His Ouster

Sources privy to the secret meeting say the group is plotting to tame the influence of pro-Ruto MPs in the Mount Kenya region christened team Tanga Tanga while promoting the handshake between Uhuru and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The group is also said to be keen on countering the narrative that President Kenyatta has lost support in the region for not delivering.

The group is said to have held the meeting at a Nairobi Hotel on Thika Road. Phones were not allowed during the said meeting.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu