Four CSs Fail To Record Statements Over ‘Secret’ Plot To Stop DP Ruto’s 2022 Bid

Four Cabinet Secretaries hailing from the Mount Kenya region have been summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations over a recent secret meeting, which reportedly targets to counter Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 Presidential bid.

Information Communication Technology (ICT) CS Joe Mucheru and his Health counterpart Sicily Kariuki were at DCI headquarters on Monday over the issue.

CSs James Macharia (Transport) and Peter Munya (Trade) were also summoned by the DCI.

According to reports, the four, working alongside certain Principal Secretaries, are operating under instructions from certain operatives in Harambee House and others who ran President Uhuru Kenyatta’s past campaigns.

Sources privy to the secret meeting say the group is plotting to tame the influence of pro-Ruto MPs in the Mount Kenya region christened team Tanga Tanga while promoting the handshake between Uhuru and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The group is also said to be keen on countering the narrative that President Kenyatta has lost support in the region for not delivering.

The group is said to have held the meeting at a Nairobi Hotel on Thika Road. Phones were not allowed during the said meeting.

This comes amid increasing tension in the Jubilee party with a faction allied to DP Ruto calling for the ouster of secretary-general Raphael Tuju.

The MPs, led by Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot say that Tuju was the mastermind behind the ‘Stop Ruto movement’, after leaked audio between him (Tuju) and Kiambu politician George Nyanja.

“We want you to come out and disown that video, failure to do that we will confirm that the President, his deputy and members have no issues…the problem is with the party officials,” said Cheruiyot.

In the leaked audio, Tuju is heard Nyanja that he does not want to come open until 2021, when there will be major realignments in the Kenyan political scene.

“Unajua mi sitaki kujitokezea mpaka 2021… acha tu nifanye kwa background (I do not want to come out until 2021… let me just work in the background,” Tuju is heard telling the politician.

