Diana Marua, Bahati Blasted For “Scripting” Infidelity In Marriage

Kevin Bahati with wife Diana Marua. [Courtesy]

Reality stars, Kevin Bahati and wife Diana Marua were over the weekend trolled for allegedly scripting Saturday episode.

During this particular episode, Diana who is heavily pregnant receives a call from the singer’s assistant only identified as Emma informing her that he (Bahati) was having an affair with another woman.

Upon finding out that her husband of close to two years was having extramarital affairs, Diana threw a tantrum and is seen sobbing in her car.

Also reacting to the news of Bahati’s cheating ways was Diana’s sister, Michelle who has been a regular in the show.

According to the fans, the entire episode was “fake” and was only meant to boost the show ratings.

Here are the comments:

Diana is expecting her second child and Bahati’s fourth.

