Diana Marua, Bahati Blasted For “Scripting” Infidelity In Marriage

Reality stars, Kevin Bahati and wife Diana Marua were over the weekend trolled for allegedly scripting Saturday episode.

During this particular episode, Diana who is heavily pregnant receives a call from the singer’s assistant only identified as Emma informing her that he (Bahati) was having an affair with another woman.

Upon finding out that her husband of close to two years was having extramarital affairs, Diana threw a tantrum and is seen sobbing in her car.

Also reacting to the news of Bahati’s cheating ways was Diana’s sister, Michelle who has been a regular in the show.

According to the fans, the entire episode was “fake” and was only meant to boost the show ratings.

#BahatiReality this is no longer a reality show how can EMMA tell Michele not to tell bahati that she’s the one who told Diana about him having other ladies n yet it’s on camera really 😂😂😂😂😂 — Marques (@KiooChaJamii) June 22, 2019

#BahatiReality…still stands at watching GOTV instructional video all day ama this PR of a show!why is this trending🤦‍♀️🙄 — Virginia💯🇰🇪 (@Virgy_kahara) June 22, 2019

Aki where is nganga when u need him to tel #BahatiReality that it’s Lubbish 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ Gosh never laughed and be shocked at the same time😂🥴🙄. It’s so scripted even Steven wonder can see it🤷🏽‍♀️😫 #ntv #kot — clifford liati (@CLiati) June 22, 2019

Diana is expecting her second child and Bahati’s fourth.

