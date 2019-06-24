DCI Confirms Ruto’s Distress Call Over Alleged Assassination Plot

It is true that Deputy President William Ruto called the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) over alleged plot to assassinate him, director George Kinoti has confirmed.

This comes hours after four Cabinet Secretaries from the Mount Kenya region on Monday honoured summons by the DCI over plot to assassinate Ruto over 2022 presidential ambitions.

The CSs, James Macharia (Transport), Joseph Mucheru (ICT), Sicily Kariuki (Health), and Peter Munya (Trade) confirmed secret meeting reports but denied there was a plot to eliminate the DP.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, CS Munya said the assassination claims were baseless.

Read: Four CSs Record Statements Over ‘Secret’ Plot To Stop DP Ruto’s 2022 Bid

Speaking to Citizen TV, Kinoti said DP Ruto was concerned about his life being endangered, the reason the CSs were summoned.

The CS stated that despite honouring the summons, they were unable to record statements at the DCI since there was no written complaint besides the said phone call.

“These are very serious allegations especially coming from the person of the stature of the deputy president occupying an extremely powerful and important office in this land,” said CS Munya.

Read: DP Ruto’s Weston Hotel Risks Being Demolished As KCAA Goes To Court

“I think it is irresponsible, unfair and intended to portray us in a very bad light so that we look like criminals who meet to plot criminal activities against him. It is also intended to injure our reputation as law abiding citizens.”

A section of MPs allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta have come out to rubbish the claims by Ruto, saying that the DP is in a plot to incite the nation against Mt Kenya region.

“If surely he believes that something was being planned, why can’t he just do the statement and then we follow up from there? We’re not here to defend evil; if there is evil let it be known to be evil, but let’s not peddle lies in the name of politics,” said Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba.

Read: Jubilee SG Raphael Tuju Under Siege As Tangatanga MPs Demand His Ouster

According to Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, the allegations are meant to intimidate the CSs and prevent them from carrying out their duties appropriately.

“We see this as a badly disguised attempt to incite the rest of the country against our region, against our leaders, and against the President,” said the vocal legislator.

Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange, on his part, said: “Let’s leave the CSs to do their job. If it is political, if it is party, let us fight a war within the party and among ourselves as politicians.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu