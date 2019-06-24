Defiant Boniface Mwangi Declines To Give Way To ‘VIP’ Motorcade (Video)

Activist Boniface Mwangi on Monday morning refused to give way to an unidentified ‘VIP’s’ motorcade along Lang’ata Road near Wilson Airport.

In a video that he shared online, the defiant Mwangi affirmed that he could not give way to ‘entitled civil servants and politician’.

He captioned the video saying: “I only give way to ambulances and fire engines. I block entitled civil servants and politician who love to use sirens to avoid traffic.

“As a taxpayer, I expect the people in these big cars to follow the law and work towards solving the perennial traffic jams,” he noted.

Read:

In the video, Mwangi is heard wondering why the motorcade was driving on the wrong side and adds he is not going to move.

The photojournalist-turned-activist is heard shouting and telling the security personnel, who are seen trying to force him out of the way, to obey the law and use the right side of the road.

The activist stayed put forcing the motorcade to find other alternative lanes to use.

However, it is recorded that this is not the first time Mwangi is blocking a ‘VIP motorcade’.

Read also:

The incident comes barely a month after the Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, released a 5-Category list to Get Special Clearance on Kenyan Roads.

In the directive, the police boss gave a list of VIPs who would be accorded special road clearance.

The IG had issued warning to vehicles which will violate the traffic regulations.

I only give way to ambulances and fire engines. I block entitled civil servants and politicians who love to use sirens to avoid traffic. As a taxpayer, l expect the people in this big cars to follow the law and work towards solving the perennial traffic jams. @NPSOfficial_KE pic.twitter.com/HIJDKEVbB4 — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) June 24, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu