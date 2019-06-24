in ENTERTAINMENT

Actress Wilbroda Bashed After Sharing ‘Flirty’ Pose In Bathtub – Photo

119 Views

Sassy actress Wilbroda / Courtesy

Renowned actress Jacqueline Nyaminde better known as Wilbroda on Sunday faced the wrath of netizens after posting a picture of herself in a bathtub.

In the photo on her Instagram page, the former Papa Shrandura actress lied in a white bathtub with her body covered with only bubbles.

With a flirty gaze, Wibroda teased her fans with some skin, leaving tongues wagging.

Read: Grace Msalame, Wilbroda, Kansiime Among Female Celebs Begging for the Attention of Bien of Sautisol after “Manhood” Pic

The mother of one captioned it: “Watu waoge tafadhali! (Take a shower, guys!)”

The post didn’t augur well with most of her followers – judging from the comments left on the post.

To some, the post was inappropriate.

Also Read: Wilbroda Announces Shift To Milele FM After Resigning From Radio Citizen

They accused the actress, who doubles up as a comedian at Milele FM, of losing her dignity.

However, the Sassy comedian wasn’t moved at all as she didn’t take any action thereafter.

View this post on Instagram

Watu waoge tafadhali!

A post shared by Jacquey 'Wilbroda' Nyaminde (@nyaminde) on

Here are some of the reactions.

@carlonimz: Waaaa. ..hainihusu but honestly this lowers yr dignity. …we didn’t expect that from a noble lady like you!!!!lubish!!!! It’s pains wen we young gals see such nonsense from people we ought to emulate! !!!!!lubish …kwa raha zako lkn..huh

@nickykarisky: Sisi hatuna shida na kuoga shida ni aliye nyuma ya camera ako uchi ama ako na nguo😂😂😂

@makale_favoured.one: Social media will show us wonders aki woi nyasae was it really necessary? Anyway wacha nipambane na hali yangu🤣🤣🤣🤣

Also Read: Wilbroda Opens Up About Being An Alcoholic

@halimamshami_og: Wooiyee aki i didn’t see this coming from a mentor like you. ….anyway lemmi mind my own biznaa

@estheraswa: Waah! Kuna vitu zingine they lower dignity 😂😂

@balozson: The dignity you have earned over time just get lost in a matter of split seconds,,to make it worse in a bath tub,,,

@elliotzsa: Achieni akothee hii

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Wycliffe

Written by Wycliffe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

diana marua, bahati

Diana Marua, Bahati Blasted For “Scripting” Infidelity In Marriage
migne

Harambee Stars Coach Sebastien Migné Blames Inexperience For Algeria Loss