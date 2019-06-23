Uganda Upset Kenya Simbas In First Elgon Cup Played In Kisumu

Uganda beat Kenya Simbas 16-13 in the first leg of this year’s Elgon Cup played at Kisumu’s Mamboleo stadium on Saturday.

The match was historic as it marked the first time the lake side city was hosting the regional meet.

The win was also Uganda Cranes’ first in six years.

The last time Uganda beat Kenya before Saturday’s match was June 15, 2013 when they won 16-17 in Nairobi. Last year’s meeting between these two sides ended 38-22 in Nairobi. However, of the 23 who played in 2019, only seven made the matchday squad(average 22 years) in Kisumu.

Adrian Kasito put Uganda 5-0 up before Kenya Harlequin half-back Aaron Ofoywroth extended the lead to 8-0 via a penalty goal. He would cut between the sticks again to take Uganda 0-11 up Dominic Culson reduced the deficit to eight with a three-pointer going to the interval.

Pius Ogena landed a try for the visitors after the break but Ofoywroth sent his conversion attempt wide.

Substitute Griffin Musila went over for Kenya’s first try with his KCB mate Jeff Okwach also landing a try to make it 13-16 as the extras were not converted. Uganda would however hold on to the three-point lead until the last play.

The Elgon Cup return leg is set for Saturday July 13 in Kampala which will double up as Victoria Cup -subject to Kenya Rugby Union confirmation.

